Take care of responsibilities that stand between you and your dream. Replace the people, jobs and situations wearing you down and cramping your style. It's out with the old and in with the new. Put a smile on your face and promise to put yourself first. Stick to what matters most.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Sign up for something that offers a roadmap to something you want to pursue. Altering how you earn or handle money will determine how well you do. Curb impulsive spending.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Do something you enjoy. Socializing will encourage you to make travel plans that lead to personal or professional opportunities. Romance and a lifestyle change are heading your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll have trouble deciding who is trustworthy. Refuse to let your emotions run the show. With a bit of creative input, you can come up with ideas that offer hope for a better future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Go the extra mile to help others and see how much it enriches your life. Don't trust pushy individuals trying to persuade you to do something impulsive or questionable. Focus on personal growth.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look over your options and consider what you can do to improve your life. Don't hold back; share information, clarify what's important to you and don't let someone's persuasive tactics lead you astray.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Show off what you can do. Charm your way into groups or situations that you feel you can help and that can help you as well. Romance is on the rise. Make sure you do things for the right reasons.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Welcome change and take advantage of an opportunity to increase your profile and financial stability. Don't let an unusual proposal confuse you. Stick to basics and follow through.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You may think you are on the right path, but a tempting opportunity will make you question your direction. Connect the dots and see what develops. A slight change can make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Expect delays or interference, but don't slow down or give up. Look for ingenious ways to present and promote what you want to do, and you'll slowly but surely win acceptance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Leave nothing to chance. Question anyone who is trying to interfere in your life or plans. Stick close to home and keep an eye on your spending. Nurture meaningful relationships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Eliminate the mystery surrounding a situation, then you'll know how to proceed. Spend less time trying to impress people and more time figuring out what others are up to.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Tie up loose ends before you agree to take on something or change for someone else's benefit. Rethink how you want your life and relationships to unfold, and make domestic changes.