How you do things and handle others will be crucial. Use your connections to get the most out of whatever you pursue. An opportunity to improve your living space or make a move looks promising. Take a course or sign up for a class that leads to mental, physical or financial improvement. Don't be afraid to step into the spotlight.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Speak up and discuss the possibilities. Open your doors to those looking for answers, and make yourself available. Helping others will give you insight into certain troublesome situations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Set the standard instead of letting someone else dictate your actions. Look at investments that require discipline but offer high returns. A change of heart is likely.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An open mind will lead to opportunities. Consider what interests you and how to turn it into something that pays the bills. Travel, seminars, reunions and socializing will all be featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do something that will make a difference. Planting flowers or trees, taking up a worthy cause or offering your services at your local food bank will help the planet and people in need.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- The knowledge you gain will encourage you to rely on yourself instead of on a certain smooth talker. Simplify your life and broaden your horizons. Learn all you can.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't take others' words to heart. Do your research and question anyone trying to convince you to do something that doesn't sit right with your conscience. Trust and believe in yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Ask questions, listen to what others are going through and look for simple alternatives that will help you and others. Help out people having trouble seeing the truth.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Rethink your strategy before you overreact, indulge or promise more than you can deliver. Focus more on looking and feeling your best and making the ones you love feel good about themselves.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll develop unique ideas. Don't let anyone discourage you from pursuing your dreams or doing things differently. Trust your instincts and follow your heart; everything will eventually fall into place.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Cut loose and have some fun, but don't go overboard when it comes to eating, drinking or temptation, especially if you are in an environment that includes professional associations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Use your energy wisely. Taking on too much will leave you cutting corners and falling short. Plan your actions and execute your intentions with energy, enthusiasm and zeal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be methodical when making changes. Don't argue or let emotions cause an unstable situation to spin out of control. Discipline will help you focus on your goals and ease stress.