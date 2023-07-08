Trust your inner voice to point you in the right direction this year. Let your emotions lead the way, and let your imagination make your dreams into reality. Discipline and hard work will pay off. A financial, emotional or legal gain looks promising and should help convince others to join your crusade. An opportunity to work with someone extraordinary will not disappoint. Learn from the best, and that's what you'll become.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Find common ground with people you want on your team. The input you receive will change how you proceed. Pay attention to what things cost before you agree. Your innovation will make an impression.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Your curiosity take you places. Stretching your mind to accommodate your dreams will boost your confidence. Don't act in haste. Go through the proper channels. You may need to rethink your strategy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Extend a helping hand, and the connections you develop will change your life. Join forces with someone who shares your beliefs and wants to make a difference. Attend a social event.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refrain from acting in haste. Consider what you want to achieve, and find a unique way to move forward without causing distress or discord. Stick to a budget, even if someone begs you to spend more.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Simplify your plans and refuse to let anger set in or jealousy take charge. Focus on the truth, ask questions and choose to head in a direction that makes you happy. Be yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Share your feelings with a loved one. Update your look, but don't go over budget. Use your imagination to shape your future. Romance is favored. Now's a good time to make plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Get the facts. The best way to get ahead is to go it alone and handle matters yourself. Let intelligence guide you, not hype. Be wary of deals that sound shaky.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't let the changes others make tempt you to follow suit. You can be supportive without taking part. Spend time and money on something that benefits you directly. Personal growth is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get together with intelligent people who make you think. An interesting social event will lead to an opportunity that allows you to broaden your financial possibilities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Select your words carefully. Choose peace and love over discord and chaos. Put greater emphasis on personal growth instead of trying to change others. Don't share too much information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Live with what you've got and simplify your life. Make decisions that suit you. Take nothing for granted and verify information you receive before passing it along.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You'll make a mistake if you don't listen to your intuition. An outsider will offer false information that can cost you. Fixing up your space to suit your needs will help you find success.