Pay attention to your money -- where it comes from and where it goes. Set a budget that helps you achieve something you want to do or save for, and it will help you stay on track. A change regarding goals, how you think and where you see yourself heading this year will make life easier. Invest more time and money in yourself and expand your skills.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Try something new and exciting. A fun-filled day or change of scenery will stimulate your mind and help you decide what you want to do next. Socialize or devote some time to a project.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take the initiative; don't wait for someone to contact you. Be direct, ask for what you want and continue until you are satisfied. Share your feelings and plans with a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stop procrastinating; make things happen. A change is overdue, and your attention, dedication and originality will help you stand out from the competition.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- If you revisit an idea, you'll find something you can use to make your life easier. If you count on others for input, you'll be disappointed. Rely on yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Home is your sanctuary; make changes conducive to a more leisurely lifestyle. Use your imagination to come up with a cost-efficient plan. Don't let anger get in your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put more thought into money management. Do the legwork and negotiations needed to get what you want. Make unique plans with a loved one and look forward to an awesome evening.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you have to go overboard to impress a certain party, perhaps you are trying to attract the wrong person. Recognize when someone is taking advantage of you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Get into the swing of things and enjoy the moment. A social event or personal challenge will get your juices flowing. Don't take anything for granted; see matters through from beginning to end.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- If you spend time planning, you'll avoid having to redo things. Time is on your side, and overseeing everything you want to see happen will ensure your success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Work on some improvement projects. Don't let temptation prevent you from completing your responsibilities. The less time you spend talking, the quicker you will finish what you set out to achieve.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Think before you act. Refuse to let trivial matters dominate you. Emotions will be difficult to control and can cost you if you get into an argument. Use common sense.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep an open mind, gather facts and say no to indulgence. Monitor your money and what things cost before you agree to participate in something time-consuming. Discuss your plans with loved ones.