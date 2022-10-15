Settle in and get things done. Put together a plan and eliminate what you no longer need in your life to make room for what you want to accomplish. You can make this a year to remember if you give yourself the freedom to turn negatives into positives. Focus on what will make a difference and bring you joy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You are in a better position than you realize. Don't miss out because you are too scared to make a move. Follow your heart and reach for the stars. You'll have the discipline to reach your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Taking care of lingering matters will put your mind at ease. Waiting for someone to make a move will be a waste of time. Concentrate on what's important to you and make a beeline to the finish line.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Surround yourself with experts and call on those you can count on to help. Pay attention to meaningful relationships and you'll notice little things you can do to improve connections.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Emotions will surface. Choose your words wisely and treat others respectfully. Fair play and a willingness to work in unison with others will pay off. Take better care of yourself physically.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider what works for you and do your own thing. If you make a move because someone else does, it will set you back. Step up, say what you think and try to be the best you can be.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Remain calm, regardless of what's happening around you. Don't let anyone railroad you into a disagreement. Keep things in perspective and avoid anyone putting pressure on you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Your enthusiasm will rub off on others. Share your thoughts, and you'll get the help you need. Don't let an uneducated opinion dismantle your plans. Follow your heart.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change of scenery will empower you. Take a moment to unwind and regroup before you make a move. Refuse to let your emotions take you in the wrong direction. Look out for yourself first.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put your head down and keep working toward your objective. Leave no stone unturned. Offer positive input and see who aligns with you. You'll be surprised by the outcome.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Emotions will surface and confusion will arise if you aren't willing to look at situations realistically. Don't overreact or leave anything to chance. Be proactive and well-informed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll get a sense of what others want and how you can contribute. Your input will help you gain respect and a leadership position. Caring and sharing will bring positive results. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Remain calm, regardless of what others do or say. Don't let your emotions take charge and cause you to reveal something you should keep to yourself. Be sensible at all times.