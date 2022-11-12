Take it upon yourself to do what makes you happy. Be responsible for what comes next instead of giving others jurisdiction over your future. Take the road less traveled if it will bring your desired results. Follow your intuition, and you'll have no regrets. Refuse to let your emotions cost you. Tell the truth, love yourself and walk away from unpleasant situations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Play to win and protect what you have worked hard to acquire. Adjust your appearance and how you present yourself to others. Address your living conditions and you'll find good solutions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Focus on whatever makes you happy. Make plans with a loved one to give you something to look forward to. Be careful when it comes to shared space or expenses. Equality matters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Do things your way, and others will marvel over your talent. Spending quality time with someone you love will lead to a better understanding of how you can make big improvements.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Patience is a virtue and will help you maintain your dignity when dealing with difficult people. Size up the situation and take a step back. Do your own thing and allow others the same freedom.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Fixing up your place will lift your spirits and prompt you to entertain. Don't let trivial matters frustrate you. Distance yourself from unsavory situations, and you'll save time and money.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Bide your time. Don't sign up for something you can't handle. Look inward and focus on self-improvement, health and taking care of business. Protect your assets.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a step back, breathe and rethink your strategy. A timeout will allow you to see pitfalls you may have overlooked. Establish your position and proceed with caution. Share with a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Concentrate on what's essential. Showing discipline, putting in a little extra work and being prepared to step up when needed will pay off. Be on the lookout for exciting proposals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your thoughts and feelings, and socialize with people who make you think and inspire your imagination. A change of scenery will broaden your scope and encourage new beginnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take care of your responsibilities. Arguing or taking on a losing battle will not help your reputation or position. If you want to make a difference, live up to your promises.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Talks will lead to change that will transform the way you do things. Don't waste time opposing the inevitable; get with the program and be part of the solution. Independence begins with you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep things in perspective. It will be easy to overreact due to exaggeration or failure to verify facts. Don't discuss matters unless you have the proof you need.