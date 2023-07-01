Plan your actions, leave no room for error and use your intelligence to outmaneuver anyone competing with you. Turn your attention to what's possible, and you'll gain ground and make good connections. Expand your thoughts and reach out to people who make your life worthwhile. Refuse to let emotions interfere with progress. Follow the path that leads to victory.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Reach out to experts and express your concerns. The input you receive will help clear up any misconception you have regarding your next move. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Change only what's necessary. Stay focused on what's essential and makes you happy. Embrace what is best for everyone. Pay more attention to your needs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Engage in changes that help you learn, expand your horizons and help you live within your means. Cut back on expenses you can do without, and you'll boost your efficiency.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Let your actions be your voice. Show compassion when dealing with others; you'll gain respect and the backup you need. Don't let love cost you financially; know when to say no.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Tidy up loose ends, and you'll feel better about yourself and your future. Reach out to those who spark your imagination and excite you about the possibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Share your true feelings, and the response you receive will be enlightening. Honest communication and heartfelt action will be the way to go.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Deception is apparent. Before you put someone else first, consider the ramifications. Make suggestions, call for backup and change how you do things moving forward. Speak your mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Simplify your life, reduce spending and pay attention to doing and being your best. Walk away from confusion, chaos and people trying to steal what's yours. Cherish what you have.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- When in doubt, take a pass. The time you give yourself to evaluate your options will lead to success. Ask tough questions and prepare to make decisions that map out what's to come.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep the momentum flowing. Don't let trivial matters stand between you and what you want to achieve. Search for the right opportunity and take advantage of it before it's too late.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A mix-up will cost you if you don't leave yourself enough wiggle room. Stick to simple, doable plans that won't cause insurmountable debt and stress. Control the outcome.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You can turn an idea into a profit if you put in the time and cultivate the possibilities. Prepare a workspace conducive to concentration and getting things done.