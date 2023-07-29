Be the one to make a difference this year. Stand tall and help others. Don't let anyone rain on your parade. Get things done and you will rise to the top. Don't be a follower when taking the lead is in your best interest. Take charge and do what you do best.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Avoid temptation and overindulgence. Be the voice of reason and stick to your principles. Work to make a difference and do what you can for those who ask for help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Keep an open mind, be resourceful and don't be afraid to change direction or make a move. Trust and believe in yourself and your decisions, and refuse to let your emotions lead you astray.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Nurture relationships that count and walk away from those who stand between you and your dreams. Pay attention to detail and let self-improvement and personal growth be your goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Wait until you have verified facts before you make a decision or share your intentions. You can stabilize your position and make life easier if you are prudent and direct.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Think before you act. Someone will give you false information. Be resourceful, and you'll save yourself aggravation. Put more effort into self-improvement and spending quality time with loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Adjust your routine to fit your schedule. Take care of time-sensitive matters that offer opportunities to maintain or boost your status quo. A change of pace or a new interest will improve your lifestyle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Aim straight and shoot for the stars. Don't stop or wait for others to catch up; note what's important to you and make your dream come true. Listen to your heart.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A partnership will help you save money and offer the chance to advance. Speak up about your wants and be ready to negotiate. A change may not excite you initially, but give it a chance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Learn as you go, and you'll reach the top. Get out and mingle with people heading in a similar direction or who share your interests. A self-improvement project will lift your spirits.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep life simple. Figure out what you need to do and make it happen. Dedication and persistence will pay off. Don't complicate matters with contradictions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Consider your plans before making a move. Get the go-ahead from dependents and those affected by your decisions. Keeping everything out in the open will help alleviate problems.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll find purpose in life if you help people. Participation will open doors to new beginnings. Discipline and acts of kindness will pay off and encourage you to do more.