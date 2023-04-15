Don't cut corners when it comes to research. Know what you want and take the necessary steps to satisfy your needs. Practice discipline in all aspects of life, and you will reach your goals. Live up to your expectations by doing what's best for you. Set the stage and play the role of a winner.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to what's happening at home. Take the time to reach out to someone experiencing difficulties. The information you offer someone will lead to an educational response.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Control your emotions before sharing your feelings. Using the wrong words will cause confusion and elicit a negative response from someone you don't want to annoy. Learn to love yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Trust yourself and verify any information you receive before passing it along. Use the experience and knowledge you acquire to reach an understanding with a difficult rival.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Learn from experience and participate in something that hones your skills. Helping people will lead to connections you need to explore something you want to pursue. Full steam ahead!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take the path of least resistance. If you concern yourself with trivial matters, you will miss the point and fall short of your goals. Recognize an opportunity and seize it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- It's up to you to bring about change if that's what you desire. Don't sit in the background and let others make decisions for you. Step up, help others and be the leader whom everyone respects.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Channel your energy into something worthwhile. Don't take chances when precision is what matters. Opportunities are within reach, but first, you must figure out how to make the most of them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of plans will not align with your schedule. Address the situation with a compromise that shows your willingness to do your part. Your leadership ability will not go unnoticed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be careful what you wish for and whom you trust. Be fair, and you'll ward off an ugly scene with a close friend or loved one. Play it cool when it comes to emotions today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You know the rules and what others expect of you, so stick to the plan and finish what you start. Once you're done, you'll find it easier to enact positive changes at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stick to what and whom you know and trust. Avoid situations that are emotionally exhausting. Be prepared to act, while taking precautions against injury. Avoid pointless arguments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Rethink your strategy regarding health and fitness, and try something new and exciting that will motivate you to move more and sit less. A lifestyle change will pay off.