Pay attention to what matters to you. Don't waste time on people and projects that aren't meaningful or satisfying. Put your energy into something that will help you gain perspective and sort out what's necessary and important. Make travel, education and relationships priorities. Live, learn, laugh and love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Plan something special with someone who puts you at ease and encourages you to be and do your best. Don't settle for less when you can have so much more. Pursue something that gives you hope.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- It's up to you to bring about change if you aren't happy. Revisit your dreams and consider how to set sail for your destination of choice. Use your built-in skills, knowledge and connections.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Rethink your plans. Don't let anyone interfere or push you in a direction that isn't compatible with your dreams. Follow your instincts when it comes to how you intend to reach your goal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pay attention to money matters. Invest in your home and livelihood, and look for unique ways to use your skills. It's up to you to ensure you aren't heading in a dead-end direction.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Change only what's necessary. Err on the side of caution, and refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don't want to do or cannot afford. Set your sights on home improvement.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll have plenty of opportunities to express your thoughts. Discuss your plans with a loved one. Working alongside someone you know you can count on will lead to success. Love is on the rise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep life simple. If you take on too much, you'll end up accomplishing little. Put your heart and soul into what you do best, and don't let anyone talk you into something that goes against your plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will lift your spirits and get you thinking about what you want out of life. Address issues that bother you and discuss your intentions with a loved one. Romance is featured.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Think before you engage in something based on hearsay. Go back to the drawing board, make some calls, be resourceful and find out the truth, then you'll make more intelligent decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Open your door to those who share your concerns. Discuss the possibilities and map out a plan that offers positive change. A shift at home will give you hope for a brighter future.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take on a cause you believe in, and you'll meet someone who challenges you to expand your knowledge, interests and effectiveness when helping others. Your insight will boost your reputation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Finish what you start, and you'll avoid complaints. Share your thoughts and plans with someone close to you, and you'll gain perspective regarding what's possible. Pay attention to detail.