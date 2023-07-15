Do what you can to help others this year, but not at the expense of falling behind or giving up on your dreams. Changing how you do things will improve how others treat you. Building a solid reputation will stop those trying to take advantage of you. Pay attention to details, and put your energy where it counts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stretch your imagination and see what you discover. Take advantage of your resources and call on those who never disappoint you. An offer that sounds too good to be true will have hidden costs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick to the facts. Giving others a truthful picture of what's happening in your life will be the way to go. Criticizing others will cause friction. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stop talking and start getting things done. It's hard to please everyone, but first and foremost, you must satisfy yourself. Follow your heart and be a trailblazer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll get back what you dish out. Make strategic moves that complement your plans and bring you closer to that picture-perfect life in your dreams. Draw on your intelligence. Good deeds will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep moving forward. Overthinking a situation will lead to uncertainty. Pay attention to where your money goes, and you'll devise a plan that encourages you to save money and spend less.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Make decisions before someone makes them for you. Hiding from the truth won't solve problems. Discipline will be necessary if you want to make your life better. Choose peace over discord.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Breathe deeply, count your blessings and be grateful for what you have. Investments look promising, and building equity is favored. Make a positive change to your living arrangements.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Sit tight and wait for things to settle down. If you act in haste, something will backfire, leaving you vulnerable. Focus on yourself, your responsibilities and getting along with the people you love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Focus on what you want to achieve, and you'll meet your objective with time to relax and enjoy the company of a loved one. Hosting an event or starting a creative endeavor will lead to new opportunities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look for alternatives if you are facing property, family or legal issues. Act on your own behalf instead of trusting someone else to do your work. Change begins with you, so start the ball rolling.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be realistic when making decisions. Research and practicality will guide you to victory. Stay on course and refuse to let someone with pie-in-the-sky ideas dictate what you do next.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stop dreaming and start acting. What you do will affect how you feel about yourself and how others treat you. Live within your means and honor your promises. Home improvements will set the mood for romance.