Emotions will be close to the surface. Recognize your motives before you make a move. Having a clear-cut strategy will help you avoid making a hasty decision. Opportunities are apparent, but doing your homework will be necessary. Don't let what others say or do confuse you. Stick to the facts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't go overboard. Restraint will be necessary if you spend time with indulgent people. Focus on fitness, self-improvement and helping others, not on overspending or being gluttonous.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take care of the projects you want to finish. Don't let anyone exploit you or make you feel guilty about caring for yourself. Offer suggestions, not hands-on help, to others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep your life simple, doable and content. Reach out to those who offer something in return. Put your thinking cap on, and you'll devise a plan to help you expand your interests.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Reach out to someone you enjoy spending time with and see what transpires. An opportunity that can help you bring in extra cash is heading your way. Upgrade your skills and knowledge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Share your intentions with someone special; the feedback you get will help you develop a strategy that can change how you live. Don't fear making a move if it feels right; forge ahead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention to your looks and feelings. Sign up for something that will address your concerns. Personal improvements will raise your awareness and confidence. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your relationships with others will blossom if you deeply engage. Make plans with someone who puts a smile on your face, and what ensues will spark your imagination and inspire you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't count on anyone but yourself. Consider what you want, and don't hesitate to fulfill your desires. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Set a budget.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Handle money matters with care. Refuse to let emotions take control if someone is asking for too much. Shared expenses and joint ventures will lead to friction.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Stay put, focus on personal gain and self-improvement, and avoid anyone trying to push you in a direction you don't want to pursue. Say no to emotional manipulation, and do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take heed of what others say and do, and use what you discover to help you reach your goal. Think about how you earn and handle your cash, and you'll devise a solid plan.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Deal with sensitive issues first and clear the way for progress. Pick up the pace; what you accomplish will put your mind at ease. Romance is favored. Your insight will be welcome today.