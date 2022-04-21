Honesty will help you reach your destination with no regrets. Physical fitness and personal growth will go part and parcel with achievement. Reach out to others, and work together toward a goal that soothes the soul and encourages you to use your creativity sensibly. Reach for the stars in all aspects of life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Refuse to let stubbornness stop you from reaching your goal. A physical improvement will give you the incentive to share your intentions and feelings. Romance is featured.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Look at the logistics before investing or purchasing something of value. Summon outside opinions to verify the authenticity of the information. Don't pay for someone's mistake.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Follow through with your plans. Timing is everything, and knowing what you want and moving forward without hesitation will bring you to a place that makes you happy. Romance and self-improvement are favored.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't put your reputation, money or health at risk. Be intelligent and disciplined, and put yourself in a suitable position. Stabilize your life instead of jeopardizing your reputation or status.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Use experience, knowledge and insight to outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Actions speak louder than words and will help you reach the winner's circle. Romance is favored.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If you put pressure on someone, expect the same in return. Consider what you want to accomplish, and take a disciplined approach. Set a budget, and follow guidelines that encourage flexibility.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stand tall and push your way forward. Embrace novel ideas and people heading in the same direction as you. Focus on partnerships, peace and love, and you will find a place of comfort.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take the time to get your facts straight and make decisions that are suitable. Patience and walking away from people and situations trying to entice you will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Trust your instincts and your ability to get things done your way. Your actions will draw attention and bring you the accolades you desire. Personal gain is heading your way. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep plugging away at your long-term goal, and you will make progress. Ignore temptation, and avoid being swept into someone else's dream. Live life your way, and you'll have no regrets.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Speak up, make changes and follow your heart. Invest in your ideas. Personal improvement is doable, and happiness will thrive if you are true to yourself and live life your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep your beliefs, plans and personal life secret. Don't cause disruption or allow others to play with your feelings. Stick to your schedule, and work diligently toward your goal. Get things done.