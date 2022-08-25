Stop thinking about what you didn't do and think about what you can do now. Life is about purpose and being good, efficient and helpful. Stop the criticism and empower yourself to make a positive difference instead of worrying about the faults of others. Be positive and let your popularity grow. Your love of life will manifest into something that makes you proud.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Speak, but don't shout. Look past what annoys you and refuse to allow anger to consume you. Focus on what you can achieve, and work hard to get things done. Celebrate your accomplishments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Preparation and organization will be the path to free will, living in the moment and happiness. Make plans with someone you love and discuss your intentions and long-term goals.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Address anything that leaves you perplexed. Gather information and determine what's applicable and what isn't before you make a move. Have the discipline to say no or to take a different path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider a leadership position. Do what you do best, and don't make excuses. Live up to your promises. If you give your all, you will avoid criticism. A friendly demeanor will ward off negativity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Consider your objective, and eliminate waste before expanding. Get back to bare necessities, and you'll know exactly how to build your future. Be insightful and take your time.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take charge and don't stop moving things around until you feel at home. How you see yourself and relate to others will determine what you can accomplish. Don't disregard what others can contribute.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Your mind will be working overtime. Before you make a change, reach out to anyone your decisions will affect. Kindness and consideration will help you win support.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Look at the big picture and rethink your next move. You have plenty of opportunities, so don't limit what or how you initiate change. Spend time with someone you love.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You may desire a physical change, but don't start before you are mentally and physically ready. An emotional matter will hold you back if you can't make up your mind. Go through every detail.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Branch out, listen to what others say and revamp your plans to suit trends. A positive change will improve how you use your space. Put your brawn behind your brain and turn an idea into reality.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take charge of money matters before you end up in debt or buy something you don't need or want. Too much of anything will be your downfall. Discipline will help you live healthier.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take your relationships with others seriously and strive for equality. Discuss decisions before moving forward. Explore the possible outcomes until you are sure you understand the consequences of your decisions.