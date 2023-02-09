Clear up unfinished business, declutter your life and dedicate your time to the people, activities and things that bring you joy. Reevaluate your lifestyle, how and where you live, and what you can do to make your surroundings more conducive to living your dream. Positive energy will help you persuade others to lend a hand.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you look, you'll find a unique way to turn something into a moneymaker. Sell items you no longer need. Deals look promising, and gifts and windfalls are apparent.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep an open mind. Size up situations so you'll know when to make a move. Someone's motives will be questionable. Don't be afraid to do your own thing if it keeps the peace and gives you wiggle room.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Choose your words wisely; a slip of the tongue will lower your chance of getting positive results. Strive to maintain a simple life. Make your own opportunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- An aggressive move on your part will cause friction with someone who doesn't see things your way. Slow down, hear what others say and make decisions based on what's best for everyone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't let anyone lead you astray. Build opportunities that don't require you to depend on others. Stay in control, do things your way and take credit for your accomplishments.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Do what feels right, and stop worrying about what others do or think. Trust in your instincts and refuse to let emotional interference come between you and what you are trying to achieve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Travel and entertainment will lead to exciting connections and opportunities. Open doors, make plans and head in a direction that makes you want to shout with pride. You can make a difference.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Listen up; you're receiving several signals to help you choose what to do next. Don't let anger set in, or you will miss a valuable lesson. A change will work in your favor.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take advantage of any opportunity to try something new. Your unique spin will draw attention and valuable support. Added discipline and a desire to win will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Step back, and you'll get a different perspective on a domestic situation. Use your keen awareness and unique way of handling people to turn lemons into lemonade. Make a romantic gesture.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen carefully and think about what you find out. When in doubt, ask questions to avoid letting someone take advantage of you or blame you for something. Focus on improving your home.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stifle your emotions and gather facts. Don't start something you can't finish. Do something to lift your spirits. Have faith in what you have to offer, and work to make a difference.