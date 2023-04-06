Let your intuition and feelings lead the way, and you'll discover unexpected opportunities. Channel your energy into improving your surroundings, and work to achieve the level of comfort and convenience you desire. Connecting with people from your past will enrich your life and encourage you to pick up where you left off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't count on others to do things for you. A disciplined attitude will help you reach your goal. Distance yourself from anyone pressuring you to do something that makes you uncomfortable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take your time, plan your actions and be aware of how your plans will affect others. Focus on something worthwhile; the rewards will lift your spirits and encourage stronger friendships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Check out groups that interest you. Talk to people who have something to offer. Contribute to a cause you believe in, and you'll gain access to people who can help you make a difference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You'll absorb information quickly, so be sure to apply it to things that matter. Stick to a budget and curb bad habits that can slow you down or cost you your reputation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Set yourself up; don't wait for opportunities to come to you. You must make things happen by pressing forward. Keep your plans secret until you can make a change without interference.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Pay close attention to legal, financial and professional matters. Don't sign anything if you don't understand everything involved. Self-improvement will lead to personal growth and confidence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Transparency will help you avoid trouble. If you are upfront about who you are and what you want, you'll receive the respect and the help you need to reach your destination. Let your actions speak for you and your mindfulness lead the way.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Stick to your plan, finish what you start and don't exceed your budget. You are on the right track but may be easily distracted by someone with plenty to say and little to offer.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll get the most done if you work from home. Put a schedule in place and only call people you know will help you. An evening event will lead to an interesting conversation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Open a dialogue that will help convince others to see things your way. You will face changes that can lead to better opportunities if you remain focused and within budget. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your eye on the money. Lending and borrowing will not turn out as planned. Be reluctant to take on joint ventures or sign up for a subscription you don't need.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Clear a space that allows you to explore possibilities. Consider what you enjoy doing and see if you can turn it into a lucrative endeavor. Find your calling and create the life you want.