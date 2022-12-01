Verification will be necessary this year if you want to keep everything in order. Don't rely on secondhand information or anyone who shows signs of inconsistency. Keep your eye on your target and your mind on your next move. Use the element of surprise; don't share your plan until you are in the process of launching it. Pay attention.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- "Hurry up and wait" will be how your day unfolds. Too many variables and people are interfering to give you a clear vision of what's coming. Make health a priority.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Leave nothing to chance. If you aren't specific about your needs or desires, you aren't likely to have them fulfilled. Don't be coy; share your thoughts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- A change that causes uncertainty is best dealt with quickly. Use your charm and innovative mind to win favors and ensure that no one takes advantage of your generosity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Back down and rethink your strategy, and you'll find a way to remain on everyone's good side. How you handle matters at home and work will determine your popularity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Visit someone who feeds your mind with possibilities and prepares you to strive to achieve your dreams. Changing your surroundings will spark your imagination and connect you with like-minded people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take care of financial, medical or contractual matters yourself. Don't share sensitive information or secrets. Finish what you start. Avoid a risky situation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do what most appeals to you. Put your energy into personal gain. Use intelligence and facts to keep others from taking charge or making you look incompetent. Don't trust others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Use your intuition, skills and talents to get ahead. Don't expect everyone to be on your side. Prepare to teach anyone who steps out of line a lesson. Stay in the forefront and command attention.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You can take part, but don't say yes to something you cannot afford. Make your position clear. Set standards, live by them and make an impression. It's up to you to determine your boundaries.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll have to be on guard if you want to outmaneuver the competition. Problems will surface at home if you make changes without getting approval first. Don't leave anything to chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Put your time and energy into something exciting and challenging. You will rise to the occasion and surpass your expectations. Your gut instinct will be right on the money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take the most inviting path. Explore new ways to use your skills and knowledge to keep up with the times and stay on top of your game. Embrace change, but don't disrupt meaningful relationships.