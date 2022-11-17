Put your energy into home, family and finances. Pay down debt and save for something special. Think outside the box, and you'll discover something you can do that makes you happy and encourages you to use your expertise. Extra income and personal gain are within reach, and self-improvement will lead to greater confidence and a chance to advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Interact with people from different backgrounds, and you'll learn something new. Be cautious regarding joint ventures. Do your own thing if you don't share the same motives as a prospective partner.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Emotions will interfere with common sense. Take a moment to evaluate matters and the suggestions made by those closest to you. Anger will hold you back. Rethink your strategy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A financial deal will turn out better than anticipated. Look over contracts, prepare documents and invest more time and money in yourself. Use your skills more diversely.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Just keep moving. Channel your energy into something you want, and you won't be disappointed. Refuse to let a change someone makes affect your plans. Don't make unnecessary adjustments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share too much information. Check out what everyone is doing, and you'll gather knowledge to help you move forward with your goals. An emotional situation will teach you something.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Spending money while you're feeling emotional is discouraged. Take care of your physical and mental well-being. Do your best to eliminate stress by putting your energy into something positive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make a move. Do your own thing and leave nothing to chance. Focus on how you earn your living and what you can do to improve your position or profession. It's time to change things up.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be careful what you wish for, or you may end up in a damaging feud. Getting along will be half the battle. Aim to please, compliment others often and offer everyone a fair deal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Knowing what everyone else is doing will help you make better decisions. Consider what you can do to bring greater depth to whatever you pursue. Someone will praise you for your contribution.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Have fun and enjoy the benefits of doing business with people who share your concerns. Keeping things amicable, simple and to the point will pay off and help you get needed approval.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Stay on track, and don't lose sight of your goal. Don't let outside interference or emotional stress cause you to react in haste. Bide your time, think matters through and do what's best for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do your due diligence and go directly to the source. Getting the correct information is crucial if you want to come out on top. Sign up for events that will bring you in contact with helpful people.