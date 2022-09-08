You may be up for a challenge this year, but don't feel like you must take on unreasonable demands. Change doesn't have to be difficult. Recognize what's available and how you can use your skills, tools and attributes to get where you want to go. Don't let others discourage you; compete only with yourself, and you'll be happy with the results.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 23) -- Be ready to adjust as you move forward. Stay on top of what everyone is doing and make positive suggestions for whatever transition is necessary. Be a good listener and leader.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll learn plenty if you participate. Taking part in activities or educational pursuits that open your mind to a host of new ideas will help you expand your interests and skills.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take nothing for granted. Step up and do your part. Don't fear being a leader or facing controversy or competition. Trust in who you are and what you know you can do, and carry on without delay.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You may be tired and bored of routine, but don't head in a new direction for the wrong reason. You can expand your knowledge and interests without giving up your security.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Protect your assets, take care of your liabilities and detach yourself from things you no longer need or use. Simplify your life, and you'll learn to relax and enjoy what life offers.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pursue something that will improve your life. Fixing up your space to accommodate your long-term plans will help build enthusiasm and the momentum required to turn your dreams into reality.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let anger take control. If you don't manage your emotions, you will jeopardize your chance to advance. Consider the changes around you and look for a way to make what's happening work in your favor.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A vivid imagination will help you turn something mundane into something extraordinary. Stop dreaming and start doing, and everything will fall into place.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be patient and open-minded, and rely on your experience to help you make good decisions. A last-minute change of plans will give you insight into the people you are dealing with.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take a passionate approach to whatever you decide to do; you will stand out and make a difference. Be open, and you'll find out where others stand and who will be an asset or a liability.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be open to learning. Less talking and more paying attention to what others do and say will pay off. Look for opportunities that require your skills and qualifications, and you'll find an opening.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Check out all your options and pick up as much information as possible. Ask questions and test drive ideas before you agree to anything that will require your time, effort or cash.