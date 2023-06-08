Live and learn. Take in as much information as possible, and follow through with your plans. Talk is cheap, and actions speak louder than words. Make a point of living up to your promises and remaining true to yourself. Compassion, understanding and fair play will help you maintain your position and meaningful relationships. Don't make unnecessary waves; stay calm and focused.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Step up and use your talents to get ahead of the competition. Face a challenge head-on, and refuse to let anyone take charge or interfere with your progress. Dominate the stage.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- For help, contact an expert or someone reliable. Once you assess what's needed to reach your goal, you'll find it easy to put a plan in place that meets your criteria.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Put your heart, not your cash, into whatever you pursue, and something good will transpire. Forming a partnership or getting help from someone with skills you lack will be crucial.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- An open mind will lead to information that inspires you to go after your dreams. A change of attitude or direction looks promising if you stick to a budget. Don't let anyone talk you into anything.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Participate in something that will help increase your awareness or qualifications. What you learn will distinguish you from your rivals. Don't underestimate a situation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Attend an event that brings you in contact with people who share similar interests. Control your emotions when discussing lifestyle changes or where or how you live. Listen to your intuition.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Conversations will lead to confusion. Don't hesitate to ask questions and verify information you receive. Adjust anything that doesn't fit your agenda.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Limit your spending, and say no to temptation. Look for an alternative way to make your money grow. Build your equity and make cost-efficient changes. Get involved in activities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a deep breath and revisit your options. Be responsible for your happiness, and you'll figure out how to improve. Life is too short to put up with outside interference.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Simplify your life and cast your fate to the wind. Eliminate temptation and those who make your life miserable. Taking charge of your happiness will lower stress and motivate you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make your presence felt and command attention, and you'll enlist the help of qualified people. Love and romance are favored, and personal improvement is apparent.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't underestimate the extent of a job or let anger set you back. The simpler your plans, the easier it will be to get others on board. Home improvements or expenses must remain within budget.