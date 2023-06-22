Stick close to home and family. Don't allow outsiders to twist your words or interfere with your plans. It's important to stay grounded and to maintain balance and equality in your life. Too much of anything will leave you in a vulnerable position. Change what's necessary and make the most of what you have. Pay attention to your health and happiness. A minimalist attitude will serve you well.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Lean into whatever job you have and make your mark. If you let your imagination lead the way, you'll devise a plan to help you best any competition. Be realistic and honest with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- It's nice to be generous, but don't feel obligated to pay for others. Look in the mirror and consider a makeover. An emotional situation will spin out of control if not dealt with properly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Look at the possibilities. Your attitude will affect how others treat you. A trip or location change will be uplifting and will fill your head with exciting, prosperous ideas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Connect with people who bring out the best in you. A brainstorming session will confirm your next move, put your mind at ease and encourage you to press forward by yourself. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Do whatever it takes to avoid a conflict. Put your energy to better use by developing an idea or starting a project to improve your living space or routine.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- You'll attract attention. Mix and mingle with people who share your interests. A trip, course or physical activity will bring you closer to one of your goals. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You can move, change your lifestyle or exit a situation dragging you down. Maintain your reputation by being clear about your plans and feelings. Honesty will be respected and reciprocated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Choose intelligence over emotion, and refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans. Walk away from unreliable people and situations, and concentrate on simplifying your life. Self-improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Do what's necessary and get on with your day. A responsible attitude will be noticed and rewarded. Changing how you manage or earn your cash will bring high returns.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Engage in something that makes you happy and incorporate it into your everyday routine. Keep your mind on what's important to you, and seek out people who share your idea of a good time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Sort out your intentions before you act or say something you'll regret. Taking care of yourself and your finances will be necessary. Don't let yourself be talked into something unwise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A domestic project will cost more than anticipated. Budget wisely and cancel your plans rather than go into debt. Talk through possibilities with those your plans will affect and listen to input.