Declutter your home and turn it into a relaxing space. Feeling comfortable will improve your overall performance this year. Reconnect with people, projects and pastimes, and revive what you miss. It's up to you to build your world to your specifications and to give others the right to do the same. Strive for balance, integrity and being at your best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll be eager to take charge and do things your way. Set standards, call on people you trust and don't subject yourself to situations that can lead to physical or financial limitations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rely on what and who you know to carry you through turbulent times. Keep your thoughts and intentions to yourself and avoid an authority figure who gives you a hard time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Offer your expertise to those in need, and the rewards will surpass your expectations. Your drive, attention to detail and creative input will draw positive attention.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a close look at what others are doing and how they act. A reserved approach when discussing money matters will encourage good results. Offer incentives, but don't leave yourself footing the bill.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You'll be open to fresh concepts and ready to learn something new. Talk to an expert if something perplexes you. Taking on too much too fast will be costly and stressful. Protect your reputation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't lose sight of your budget. Monitor your money, health and contracts closely to minimize mistakes, confusion and loss. An offer will not be as good as someone leads you to believe. Ask questions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Size up your situation and follow your plans. Stay focused on what you want, and adjust swiftly to the changes you make. A shift in your living arrangements will add to your security.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let pride put you in a vulnerable position. Focus on self-improvement and matters you can handle by yourself. Don't commit to something or someone or promise to avoid conflict.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Maintaining a simple lifestyle will help you live up to your expectations. Happiness comes from earning your living doing something you enjoy and spending your downtime with loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Sharing too much information will cause friction with someone you least expect. Don't present your plans until you have worked out all the kinks. Make your offer tough to refuse.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You've got the wheel and the go-ahead to take the lead. Entertain others with your vision and see who wants to tag along. Make no allowances for those hesitating; take those ready to commit.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Anger is a waste of time. Size up a situation, change what you don't like and move on to something more entertaining. Updating your image may sound inviting, but be sure to do so for the right reasons.