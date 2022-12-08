Stay on track, no matter what others do or say. Trust your instincts, not what someone tells you. Take refuge with people you trust; it will help you stick to your guns and stay out of trouble. Focus on the simple truth, and scorn those who exaggerate or try to take advantage of you. Protect your rights and reputation.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be honest with yourself and others. Don't shy away from the truth because you don't relish conflict. It's better to be upfront about how you feel than to wallow in misery.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Refuse to let insecurities stop you from living your dream. Let your originality shine through. A change at home will turn out better than anticipated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You'll have the wherewithal to get a home improvement project up and running. Show off what you are doing to friends and relatives. Don't be tempted to go overbudget.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Examine the details until you are aware of all the ups and downs that could unfold. Preparation will be necessary if you want to avoid falling behind. Beware of anger.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Live and learn. Don't be so hard on yourself. You have the skills to get things done and overcome obstacles. Travel and romance are favored. New experiences may not be easy, but they will teach you something.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Uncertainty regarding what to do next is prevalent. Think about what you enjoy doing most and find a way to incorporate it into your daily routine. Consider offering a service that helps others and allows you to build assets and lower debt.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- The best way to look and do your best is through hard work, dedication and realistic expectations. Looking for the good in every situation, person and experience will help you achieve your objective.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Stick to what's working for you, and walk away from chaos and discord. Trust in yourself and what you can do instead of relying on someone else. Participate in charitable ventures.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen carefully, ask questions and confirm the information you gather. There is no room for error or risk-taking. An honest assessment will lead to better choices. Rethink your spending habits.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Situations involving those you live or work alongside will require understanding. Be open to suggestions and changes that will ease tension. Do something new and see what develops.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Play by the rules, use your skills to get ahead and align yourself with people just as eager as you to make a difference. Changing your surroundings will increase awareness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Put your finances in order and ensure that everyone you are involved with pays their way. Joint ventures and shared expenses are not favored. Simplify your lifestyle and select a wise investment.