Stay focused on what's important, and you will find success this year. Keep your spending down and your focus on running a cost-efficient operation. Organization and preparation will set you apart from anyone trying to outmaneuver you. Being eager to learn and try new things will encourage you to turn something you enjoy doing into a service that has the potential to make a profit.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Don't wait for someone to get the better of you. Put everything you've got into what you are trying to achieve, and you will learn a valuable lesson. Don't waste time on deadbeats.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let uncertainty hold you back. Ask questions and discover what's possible. Don't let negativity stand between you and what you want. Be willing to compromise if necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't send mixed messages. Be frank, offer facts and don't sugarcoat information if you want to get things done correctly. Put your emotions on the back burner.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think about how to stretch your money. A domestic change that lowers your overhead will ease stress and encourage you to find other ways to save money. Simplify your daily routine.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep working toward your goal and enjoy the fruits of your labor when you reach your destination. The satisfaction you gain from your accomplishments will impress others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Stay focused on what's important and refuse to let others unnerve you. Angry flare-ups will put a wedge between you and someone you love. Don't say anything you'll regret.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Simplify your life. Stop the chaos and start to put things in order. Take the initiative to do something your way, and others will see the merit in your words and actions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take nothing for granted. Leave nothing to chance, and don't take a risk with money, health or contracts. Use your intelligence to revise what isn't working for you anymore.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Put yourself and your talents on the line and do what you do best. Opportunities are apparent if you show up and present what you have to offer. Share your feelings with a loved one.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Work quietly behind closed doors. Minimal outside interference will be crucial if you want to get things done. A last-minute change will impact a situation that is causing uncertainty.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Adjust your life based on new information. Socializing and attending reunions, conferences or seminars will motivate you to enjoy life more. Concentrate on updating your look.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take a moment to digest what's happening, and you'll find it easier to come up with a solution. Walk away from tense situations. Don't fuel the fire when a forward-thinking plan is what you need.