The trick is to keep everything moving. Refuse to let outsiders slow you down. Map out what you want to accomplish, what's important to you and who you want to spend your time with, then act accordingly. Opportunity is within reach, but you must take responsibility and make things happen. Act, and everything else will fall into place.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stand tall and speak on behalf of those you care about and want to help. Be an advocate for justice and fair play, and offer valid and challenging options. Live, learn, teach and fight.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Slow down and look at the fine print. Making a move before you have all the facts will end in disaster. Bide your time and be observant, and you'll find the right path forward.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Opportunity is apparent, so take the initiative to make things happen. Traveling, pursuing educational pursuits and working alongside people who get things done will pay off.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't put a price on friendship or love. Have patience, listen to complaints and offer suggestions, but don't pay for someone's mistakes. Stick to the truth and be discreet.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your energy into something that makes you feel helpful. Helping those you love or someone in need will give you satisfaction that's greater than financial compensation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a step back and look at things differently. Taking an objective point of view will help you bounce ideas off those who can stimulate your imagination and points you in the right direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Share with a loved one. Signing up for something you've always wanted to do will encourage you to branch out and explore new avenues. Address outdated concepts.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Enjoy what life has to offer. Go where the action is and support the people and organizations that share your beliefs. A partnership will prove lucrative and help you succeed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A targeted approach to whatever you do will help curb interference. Your colleagues and superiors will respect and appreciate a level head and good work ethic. Stick to the facts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Patience is a virtue and will be your best friend when dealing with domestic issues. Do something that will encourage you to look and be at your finest. How you handle others will be key.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Use charm to win favors and encourage better relationships. Give an inch and gain an inch by offering incentives. A positive change at home will lift everyone's spirits. Discipline will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change will occur if you let anger take charge. Discover the truth, stick to the rules, ask questions and make changes based on facts. Add to your qualifications and knowledge.