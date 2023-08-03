Don't let uncertainty weigh you down if applying your skills will help you reach your objective. Stay focused on what's important to you, and adapt your skills and expertise to suit trends. You have plenty to gain if you keep your plans simple and within budget. Say no to grand ideas and concepts and yes to what works and helps you move forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change may take you by surprise but also open your eyes to many opportunities. Talk to experts and embark on a new adventure. Let go of what no longer brings you joy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take in what's happening around you and engage in conversations that enrich your mind and life. Consider what moves you, and pursue the people, places and prospects that make you feel good.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Offering a donation instead of getting involved in the nitty-gritty will not have the same effect, leaving you and those in need at a disadvantage. Embrace the experience.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Engage in activities that motivate and stimulate your mind. The aim is to lower stress and enjoy what life has to offer instead of maintaining something unreasonable.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be straightforward with loved ones, discuss your thoughts, clear the air and consider doable options. Lowering your overhead will give you breathing room to make your life less cluttered.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Make a difference in how you live, work and play. Think outside the box, put a wish list together, set your sights on what's important to you and devise a plan that will be met with approval.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think twice before you say or do something you'll regret. Look for ways to improve yourself and your life instead of putting the blame elsewhere. Take responsibility and do what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A realistic approach to the possibilities will help you find a way to improve your life and relationships with others. Speak from the heart, but maintain honesty and integrity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Distance yourself from people who expect too much from you. Consider your needs and how best to make your dreams come true. It's your life; take control and make decisions that benefit you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Your ability to show compassion and discipline will encourage others to want to join your team. Don't settle for less when you can go above and beyond your expectations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't be too eager to give others the benefit of the doubt. Question anything that sounds fishy or doesn't fit your schedule or plans. Brightening your surroundings will boost your morale.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You may not like change, but when the benefits outnumber your fears, you may want to reconsider your options. A forward move will lead to personal growth and a brighter future.