Take the lead and be the one to start something new and exciting. An active lifestyle will keep you out of trouble and encourage you to focus on making headway. A passionate drive will make it impossible for anyone to stop you from setting new boundaries and exceeding your expectations. Make decisions based on your emotions, intuition and what you stand to gain.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you get what you want. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Set your sights on your ultimate goal and keep your dreams secret.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Find your audience and make your voice heard. Showing enthusiasm, dedication and passion for something that matters to you will be contagious. Reach out to people who share your sentiments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Show your true colors and chase your dreams. Be upfront about your thoughts, feelings and intentions, and you will gain trust and respect. Compromise will help resolve an emotionally fraught issue.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Work on trying to change yourself instead of trying to change others. Arguments will not help you mend what's broken, but heartfelt talks, honesty and a fair mind will work wonders.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Lighten up. You have more going for you than you realize. Once you put your skills, knowledge and effort into what matters to you, everything will fall into place. Speak from the heart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Open your mind and heart, and something good will transpire. Connect with people offering insight into your next move. Romance will enhance your life. Do something that excites you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Sort through any money issues with a partner to put your mind at ease. Pick up momentum, get your house in order and pave the way to better relationships and a stress-free life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Offer creative solutions and practical applications. Set high standards and live by the rules, and you'll make a lasting impression. Love is heading your way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take a rain check if someone offers something that makes you feel uncomfortable. It would help if you focused on what matters, not on what others want you to do or think. Make your actions count.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a moment to evaluate what's unfolding around you. Clear your schedule and make personal changes that will improve your state of mind and allow you to see your options. Refuse to jump on someone's bandwagon; create your own.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You have the drive required to reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone get in your way or lead you astray. Protect your heart, health and financial well-being.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Reassess your routine and choose a healthier lifestyle. Consider spending more time doing physical activities you enjoy and eating nourishing foods that will help you gain strength and boost your ego.