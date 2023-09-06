A change will do you good. Embarking on something new will lead to new personal goals and hopes for a better future. Getting out more and doing things that spark your imagination and excite you about life, love and happiness are favored. Focus on what's happening in your community and join in. Live life your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Concentrate on learning and increasing your qualifications. Set high standards and carry yourself with confidence. Refuse to let someone's jealousy stand between you and what you want to achieve.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Set the standard instead of living by someone else's rules. Do what's right for you and engage in activities that make you feel good about yourself. Trust your instincts and follow your heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Learn through observation and reach out to people you respect. Work to eliminate the problems standing in your way. Reevaluate your life and you'll discover what makes you happy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Let others know how you feel instead of agreeing to do things that don't appeal to you. It's time to do things your way. Put yourself first and get to work.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Home is where the heart is, so making it work for you is vital. Consider what makes you happy and the changes that need to occur. Include the people you love in your plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Start doing what's best for you. Create your happy place -- your joy will spread. Put a smile on your face, a skip in your step and a robust mindset in place.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share personal information or secrets. Focus on the changes that will improve your life and your relationships with others. Emotional manipulation and deception are apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay attention to how you present yourself to the world. Make fitness and health your priorities. You will gain momentum and the type of attention that can help you get ahead.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think big, but live within your means. Don't let temptation get the best of you. Simplify your life instead of complicating matters. Find a way to use your skills to stand out.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take the initiative to verify information before passing it along. Protect your reputation and position from anyone trying to dismantle what you have worked hard to achieve. Stick close to home.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Simplify your life. Sticking to what you know and feel comfortable with will help eliminate stress and leave you free to follow your heart. Find an innovative way to handle your responsibilities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Work alone to get the most done. Refuse to get involved in other people's affairs or put yourself in a compromising position. Focus on what's important to you and avoid heated discussions.