You'll encounter plenty of opportunities that require you to ignore emotions and favor practicality, and allow you to take advantage of whatever comes your way. Change based on your needs will keep you on the path to success. Look at a challenge as an asset, and engage in competitive action that encourages you to be and do your best.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Test the water before you decide to get wet. Know what you are up against, and use the tools and skills you have mastered to combat anything negative. Strength comes from knowing your limitations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Branch out, try something new and exciting, and get involved and make a difference. Helping others will encourage you to pay closer attention to those closest to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Think before you do something you'll regret. Don't take out your frustration on others. Observe what's going on and wait to see the results. Time is on your side, so let things unfold naturally.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Personal changes will lift your spirits and build confidence. A shift in your living arrangements will help rectify a problem. An innovative approach will pay off. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- The changes unfolding around you are not solid. Take a pass if you feel the least bit uncomfortable with arrangements made by others. Discipline will help counter disagreeable behavior.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll gravitate toward someone who shares your feelings. Be a good listener because the information you receive will give you a better understanding of a situation involving a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Review your options. Don't let anger force you to make a premature move. Discipline is required if you want to finish what you start and reap the rewards you deserve.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Explore new possibilities and connect with people who share your concerns. Put your heart and soul into making a difference. Keep your expenditures low, while still helping others. Romance is favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Refuse to let an overrated opinion lead you astray. Dissect information and use intelligence to find an efficient way to get what you want. Set ground rules and stick to them.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Uncertainty will set in if you listen to someone negative. Look for the silver lining, and you will find a way to combat any disruption that comes your way. Self-improvement is favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Focus on what's essential. Do the research yourself instead of trusting others to offer an honest opinion. Now's the time to go for the brass ring.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Spend time with someone who motivates you to do better. Listen to advice and consider how to utilize any offers you receive to improve your life. Stop waiting for things to happen and get moving.