Stay focused on the results you want, and don't deviate from your plan. Setting up guidelines that will keep you on course will help you reach your goal. Refuse to let temptation step in and slow you down. Protect your health and emotional well-being from outside influences.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Be moderate and avoid getting caught in something avoidable. Too much of anything will slow you down and cause strain on you emotionally and physically. Choose your words and battles wisely.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Refuse to let the changes you encounter throw you off guard. You'll find it easier to realize your intent if you keep your plans firmly in mind. Persistence and attention to detail will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Sign up for something different, and you won't be disappointed. Your involvement in things you care about will bring you in contact with someone who fires you up. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll attract people who will take advantage of you if you give them a chance. Don't take a risk with your heart or your cash. Listen, but don't divulge your feelings or plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Relax and mull over what puts a smile on your face. Discuss what you'd like to adjust in your life with the people who can help you reach your goal. Say what's on your mind and be truthful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Concentrate on home, family and partnerships. Address issues that can cause problems before they have a chance to fester. Listen, and you'll gather information that will help you keep the peace.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Spend time enjoying the company of loved ones and altering situations to make your life easier. Don't overreact when understanding and positive support are required.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay attention to where your money goes. Address how you live and who contributes to your expenses or costs you money. Help those who need it by showing them how to be self-sufficient.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Explore and discover. Try your hand at something that excites you. Follow your heart and appease your soul, and you'll feel better about life and the path you choose to take. Reward yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Think big, but keep things in perspective. Hone your skills and apply what you do and know to every facet of life. Refuse to let obstacles stand between you and victory.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Excuses are easy to come up with, but if you want to make the most of your day, take hold of whatever situation you face and put muscle behind your plan. Step up and show everyone what you can do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't ignore the signs. Tune in to what's going on around you to avoid making a mistake. Diligence will pay off and help alleviate uncertainty and confusion. It's time to move forward!