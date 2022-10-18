Focusing on balance and equality and heading in a direction that makes you feel good about yourself and what you do will help you make big moves this year. Don't let anyone put pressure on you. It's up to you to make fulfilling decisions that take you where you want to go without interference. Speak up, protect your rights and proceed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Set goals and stick to them, regardless of what others want. Putting yourself first will ensure progress and give you more options to help others. Personal growth is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Inviting change before you have everything in place will result in uncertainty. Take your time and map out a plan that puts your mind at ease and points you in the right direction.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Look for the straightest path to get where you want to go, then proceed. Don't rely on others to lead the way or fix a problem. Look for a financial opportunity to help you save money.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Emotional discussions will be necessary if you want to avoid discord. Gather everyone's thoughts before you decide what to do next. Refuse to let temptation lead you astray.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You've got the right idea, so don't second-guess your next move. Take the high road and finish what you start. Your happiness depends on you doing what's suitable for you now. Invest in yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Haste makes waste. Slow down, review essential details and adjust your plans to meet demand and ensure progress. Look at the big picture, but change only what's necessary for now.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Deal with emotional issues promptly. Speak up, discuss your concerns and offer solutions that motivate others to help you. Make personal gain, love and health your priorities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You must play by the rules if you want to win. Speak from the heart and be willing to keep your promises. Take ownership of the changes you make. You will know what you have to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stretching your imagination and doing something you find entertaining will encourage you to broaden your perspective and head in a direction that promotes more advancement. Live in the moment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Assess your situation, and you'll devise a decent plan that will help you raise your profile or income. Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you surpass the competition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Push yourself to discover all you need to know about something that interests you, then announce what you will do next. Put your mind to work for maximum effectiveness. Leave nothing to chance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Study, discover and put your plan in place. Question anything you think might pose a problem so you can avoid making mistakes. Offer empathy and insight to someone who can help you. Set high standards.