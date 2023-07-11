This is a year of giving and taking. Getting along with others will make your life easier and encourage you to spend more time with like-minded people. Don't fear what you don't know; open your mind and try something new. Loyalty, dedication and finishing what you start will pay off.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't let your emotions stand in your way. Evaluate each situation before you say something you'll regret. Honesty and integrity will attract people who work just as hard as you do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Unnecessary change and overspending will get you into trouble. Don't make a move that can jeopardize your income. Nothing is as it appears, and until you get what you want in writing, sit tight.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Having an open mind will help you grasp information that will bring about unexpected positive change. Your commitment to what and whom you love will play a role in your success.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your finances, health and legal matters to yourself. Trusting others with personal information will make you vulnerable. A strict rule regarding spending will be necessary.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll attract solid and stable people. Be receptive to information given to you, but don't alter your life to benefit someone else. A physical risk will result in injury or illness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put pressure on yourself to get things done. Don't believe everything you hear. Don't hesitate to call the shots. Emotional matters will escalate if trust issues arise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Fixing up your surroundings will lift your spirits and prompt you to host a gathering. Limit your spending, but don't scrimp on items that encourage personal growth.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep your options open. Discussing your future with someone in a position of power will make you rethink how best to move forward. A lesson that encourages wealth will take you in a new direction.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A crash course in money management will get you moving in a lucrative direction. Knowing where every penny goes will help you tighten your purse strings to save for something meaningful.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Express yourself, ask questions and sign up for something within your budget that puts a smile on your face. Choose what's best for you. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be open-minded and considerate. Focus on something that benefits you instead of trying to convince others to share your beliefs. Give everyone the same freedom you wish for yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Determine what you want to pursue. Someone will try to stand in your way if you are too vocal about your plans. Use intelligence, put in the effort and keep moving.