Slow down, seize the moment, enjoy what life offers and do whatever it takes to avoid wasting your energy on trivial matters and emotional arguments. Trust your intuition and promote your creative ideas. Expand your mind and make personal and spiritual growth your focus. Protect your home, family and reputation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let your emotions dictate how well you do today. Let go of any animosity you feel. Approach discussions and problems with optimism, solutions and a smile on your face.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Stick to the truth, question anything that sounds untrue and verify information before passing it along. You'll have plenty of opportunities, but not all will be long-term.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Avoid joint ventures, lending or borrowing, or paying for someone else's mistake. Pay attention to your needs and what you are trying to accomplish. You are better off working alone at present.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't get angry; get moving. What you do, not what you say, will impact others. Getting along will be key, especially when dealing with emotionally unstable people.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Read between the lines, consider every detail and don't be afraid to do things your way. Pay attention to your gut; you'll know what to do to get what you want. Don't let a peer take charge.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Mix business with pleasure and have fun. Your ability to connect with people and show them a good time will pay off and encourage you to challenge anyone who tries to stand in your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't allow anyone to surpass you. Stand up for yourself, vouch for your ability to deliver on your promises and do whatever it takes to make a positive difference. Arguing will not help you excel, but solutions will. Aim to please.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Talks will reveal someone's true colors. Take a backseat, be a friendly observer and gather information that helps you find the most beneficial path. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make money your priority. Go through the proper channels to ensure you don't have any issues. Abide by the rules and regulations and call in favors. You can both save more and earn more.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Home is your haven and where you'll get the most accomplished. Redecorate, declutter or plan something special for a loved one. Don't let anyone take advantage of you. Know when to say no.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Rethink your objective, and you'll gain insight into unique ways to gain momentum. Not everyone will agree with you, but the people who do will help you get things up and running.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be careful what you reveal. Focus on making opportunities that will help you get ahead financially. An energetic approach to life will keep you healthy, wealthy and wise.