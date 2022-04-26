Tune into what's going on around you, and you will connect with the right people at an advantageous moment. Flawless vision will keep you in step and ensure that you take advantage of what's available to you. Trust your intuition and use your knowledge and experience to guide you to a place that suits your expertise and desire. Pick up momentum.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Don't wait until it's too late. Pitch in and do your part. An enthusiastic attitude will put you in a leadership position. The feedback you receive and the results you get will boost your ego.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be careful around people trying to entice you with colorful anecdotes that make you feel like you are missing out. Be practical and strong enough to resist temptation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Trust in what you know and can do, and move forward with confidence. Share your ideas, and you'll gain respect and support. A personal or financial gain is within reach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep a close watch on what others do, but don't be a copycat. Take your time and protect your reputation and cash. Run a tight ship, budget wisely and refuse to make an unwise move.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Your timing is impeccable, and the opportunities that come your way will change your life. Jump into action, take care of business and get on with things. Ask for what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Map out what you want to achieve, then proceed. Hard work, dedication and practicality will be the way to go. Don't lose sight of your goal or let anyone lead you astray.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take care of responsibilities before moving on to enjoyable pastimes. Indulge in something that puts a smile on your face or gives you purpose. Spend time developing your talents.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Distance yourself from pushy, demonstrative people using emotional tactics to win favors. A handout will come with hidden costs. Until you know what you want and what's best for you, sit tight.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll come up with or be offered unique ideas or ways to use your attributes. Open your doors to people who can help you make progress or improve your home, position or direction. Be attentive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be careful around people who are trying to change you. Don't feel obligated to participate in something that doesn't interest you. Be honest, and head in a direction that feels comfortable.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Be observant, and it will help you make better decisions. If you want freedom, you must grant freedom. Keeping the peace and maintaining equality are in your best interest.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Go over every detail with a microscope. Don't give anyone a chance to prove you wrong or meddle in your business. Your determination and thoroughness will be your redeeming features.