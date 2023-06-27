Being observant will enrich your life and help you make better decisions. Don't be a follower; do what you enjoy most. Take pride in what you do, and don't fear being different. Learning as you go will help you succeed. Adjust your goals to fit your budget, and ensure you put your effort where it brings the best return.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Express your thoughts and feelings, and finish what you start. Refuse to let outside influences stand between you and what you are trying to accomplish. Trust in yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick close to home and protect what you have worked hard to build. Don't make unnecessary changes or take on more than you can handle. Focus on personal gain.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you work quietly behind closed doors, you'll accomplish your objective without interference. Verify information before making a decision that can influence the outcome of your plan.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Rely on people you know and trust. Surround yourself with quality people who know how to keep a secret and finish things on time. Question anything that sounds far-fetched. Clear your head.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Make changes for the right reason. Don't follow anyone. Put together a strict budget. Stand tall, look your best and review the possibilities. Seek the help of a bona fide expert.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Before you trust someone else, consider what works best for you. A romantic gesture doesn't have to be expensive. Keep a close eye on your bank account.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Speak from the heart. Pay attention to the changes around you, and protect your home and possessions. Aim to stabilize your life using innovative methods.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Don't make empty promises. A chance to bring in more cash will depend on what you contribute physically. Change begins with you and what you have to offer. Voice your concerns.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Have a good idea of how much money you can spend. Stick to your plan and refuse to let anyone tempt you to try something risky. A change at work will leave you livid.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make decisions based on facts, not on impulses. Gather information, listen, learn and prepare diligently to ensure your success. Finishing what you start is vital.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Keep your eye on your goal, but don't neglect the small but essential details. A change of plans will disrupt your schedule unless you have a backup plan and expert assistance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't share too much information. Focus on stretching your money and using your connections and skills to increase your income. Romance and home improvements are favored.