Size up situations, get the facts and act with precision. If you refuse to let your emotions interfere with logic this year, you will avert disaster. Put changes in play, but first, you must make a budget. Good timing is essential if you want to reach your target. Refuse to let temptation and emotional factors lead you astray.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Ponder over details until you feel comfortable with them. Use intelligence when dealing with outside influences or pursuing new information that can transform your life or how you do things.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Surround yourself with people who point you in a healthy and profitable direction. Say no to temptation and over-the-top suggestions. Socialize with people who care about health and well-being. Pay attention to valuable tips.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Think before you respond to someone. Overreacting will result in changes that are emotionally damaging. Concentrate on using your imagination to bring about stability and security. Walk away from chaos.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Speak kindly, be patient and protect your privacy. Keep life simple. Stick to what you know, and respond to others in good faith and with compassion. Pay attention to how you feel.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Develop a detailed plan before acting. A lifestyle change will positively impact your financial situation; however, it's likely to create a problem with someone who often takes advantage of you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Have faith in your intuition and ability, but don't ignore the possibility that the information you receive may be exaggerated. Get the facts before you act or share what you hear.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- It's up to you to make changes if something is holding you back. Tidy up loose ends and explore the available possibilities. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else's hands.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a walk down memory lane and revive an old idea, friendship or activity. Call the shots and make things happen. Do whatever it takes to increase your self-esteem and put your best foot forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make a statement. Show confidence in yourself and what you can bring to the table. Offering a truthful assessment will stop anyone from trying to talk you out of your hard-earned cash.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- You have more leverage than you think. Question what others say and walk away from demands you don't like. Run the show instead of letting someone take advantage of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- View with trepidation any proposed joint transaction requiring a quick decision or down payment. Be smart, take your time and don't be afraid to go it alone. Have confidence in your ability.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take control when deciding what's best for you. Be wary of anyone using emotional tactics to push you in a problematic, costly or questionable direction. Put yourself first.