Take nothing for granted and control your anger. Pour your energy into gathering facts, searching for answers and completing whatever mission you decide to pursue. Take pleasure in what and who puts a smile on your face and helps you maintain balance, integrity and hope. Choose the life you want and make it happen.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Understanding and compassion will help you envision the results you want to achieve. Use the power of speech, not brawn, to help you get what you want. Don't hesitate to take the lead.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Go over every detail thoroughly before verbalizing your thoughts or signing a deal. Refuse to let your emotions interfere with your decisions or influence how you deal with people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Mull over what's important to you and make arrangements that will fit into your schedule. Don't put yourself in a dangerous position. Be careful of your health and well-being.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Ask questions, address confusing issues and look at every angle before making a decision. Dedicate more time to research and setting guidelines that will help you avoid making mistakes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll find information that helps you make an informed decision regarding investments, contracts or health issues. Open a conversation with an expert and be clear about your needs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Act fast, but don't lose sight of the truth and how you feel. Do your best to protect yourself from anyone trying to railroad you into something that isn't in your best interest.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Use your imagination, and you'll devise a plan that attracts support from someone offering something rare. Avoid a disagreement with a peer, friend or relative. Take control and avoid disappointment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Pay more attention to how you present yourself. Don't let problems at home or work bring you down. Address the pros and cons in your life, and adjust what isn't working for you. A pick-me-up is overdue.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Refuse to let what others do confuse you. Don't be a follower when you should be taking the path that suits you best. Put your energy into physically taking care of business.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Rely on your intellect to maneuver your way through networking events and meetings. Take care of personal business that can influence your reputation or financial position. Gather information.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Double-check information before you overreact. Emotions will spin out of control if you act prematurely. Concentrate more on self-improvement and less on trying to change others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Doors will open if you are persistent. Do your homework and pursue a foolproof plan. Don't lose sight of what's doable, regardless of what others propose. Stick to what makes the most sense.