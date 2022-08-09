Consider your strategy and be receptive to suggestions. How you conduct your life and deal with others will color the outcome. Anger will not win favors, but putting your energy into something you believe in or want to do will make you feel good. By being true to your beliefs and using your skills judiciously, you will reach your destination.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- The possibilities you encounter will be endless. Believe in your ability to get things done and to enlighten yourself along the way. Show compassion, and you will receive the same in return.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Say something and end a troubling situation. Avoid joint ventures or splitting an expense that isn't as applicable to you as it is to someone else. Take charge, make a positive change and relax.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- How you treat your peers or those you live with will determine who includes you in their plans. Criticize less. Willingly do things that help you win favors from those who matter. Say no to temptation.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Getting along is half the battle when trying to get things done that require assistance. Don't take on responsibilities that infringe on time you've already allocated elsewhere.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Spend more time at home or with friends or relatives who offer solid advice and hands-on help. Don't trust someone who tries to manipulate you to change how you think, live or act.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't let someone dictate how and what you strive to achieve. Voice your opinion, live up to your standards and follow your heart. Romance will enhance your personal life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be willing to give others the freedom you wish for yourself, and you'll eliminate friction. Take care of matters personal to you. Don't change what doesn't require altering.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll get help, but it won't be cheap. Expect to give something in return, and you'll gain respect and find a workable solution for additional concerns. Networking will present possibilities. ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your emotions on the back burner and do the right thing. Don't let the changes others make mess up your plans. Follow through with what makes sense to you. Nurture and conquer.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- By disregarding negativity, you'll find a unique way to use your skills. Promote yourself instead of helping someone move into a position you want. Do what's best for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take ownership of the way you present what you want others to experience. Your hands-on approach will give you the additional push to move forward. Don't underestimate your willpower to win.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to what others say and do, and you'll uncover what's missing that can make a difference between getting things done on time or falling short of your mark. Dance to your unique beat.