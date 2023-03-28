Take your time; get organized. Preparation will help eliminate mishaps and misunderstandings. Stay in control and push forward. The hard work you put in this year will make a difference for years to come. Trust and believe in yourself and refuse to let anyone get in your way. Think big, but be reasonable. Doors will open.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Distance yourself from anyone who tries your patience. Spend more time on personal goals instead of arguing with someone about something that doesn't matter. Focus on making the most of your time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Pay attention to detail and present what you have to offer with pizazz. How you portray yourself and your lifestyle will convince someone to help. Be wary of sharing too much.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stick to the script and you won't get caught off guard. If you want others to take you seriously, be precise and pay attention to detail. Work with people whom you can trust.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You're all ready to go. Pour your energy into something that will benefit you instead of bending to the likes of someone else. Learn from experience and don't make the same mistake twice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Step in and take charge. Your insight and openness will encourage others to go to bat for you. Don't let a change someone makes disrupt your plans. Avoid unpredictable situations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't waste time when you can accomplish so much. Adopt a single-minded focus on reaching your goal. A personal change will give you the edge you need in a competition.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Keep your emotions out of the mix when dealing with professional situations. Protect your reputation by fulfilling your duties and keeping an open dialogue with your partners, peers and loved ones.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- You'll get the most done if you work alone. A home improvement project will pay off and put you in a better financial position. Let your creative imagination take the reins. Romance is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let anyone limit your achievements. Work to satisfy your needs, regardless of what others do or say. Don't let anyone disrupt your day or your plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Stick close to home. Getting into a feud with a friend, relative or colleague will stop you from getting things done on time. Discipline will help you override any interference you encounter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep the momentum flowing and you'll discover innovative ways to make money. Keeping a low profile and working alone will prove beneficial. Don't present your plans until you are ready.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Refuse to argue or let someone interfere with your plans. Working toward your goal will feed your imagination and encourage you to surpass your original objective. Believe in yourself.