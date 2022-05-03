Stop fidgeting; if you feel restless, make changes that challenge you to grow. Take responsibility for your happiness. Stop dreaming and start making the life you want to live. Be willing to go the distance to achieve things that will boost your morale and encourage you to strive for perfection.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Stand up for your rights and make yourself heard. Take the initiative and put your plans in motion. Make decisions and act on them with passion and clarity. Anger will get you nowhere.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Concentrate on what's doable and stop worrying about things you cannot alter. A positive attitude will help you achieve what you set out to do and get you the backup you will need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't scrimp when it comes to meaningful pursuits. Explore the possibilities and let your imagination run wild, but don't let your emotions spin out of control. Don't be rattled by any setbacks.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Spend time with people who stimulate your mind and offer enlightening perspectives on life, love and happiness. What you share will change how you think and help you choose a suitable path.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Absorb what others say, and it will help you understand the best way to gain approval, respect and the assistance required to get what you want. Consider what you can do to move things along.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stop dreaming and start doing. How you perceive situations and handle money will be crucial. Cut your costs by doing things yourself instead of hiring someone to do things for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- An unexpected change will work in your favor. Refuse to get overwhelmed by what you have no control over. Concentrate on the things and people who make you feel good about yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A low profile and patience will help you navigate your way through the ups and downs you encounter. Put more thought into your appearance, health and lifestyle.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take a walk down memory lane, attend a reunion or reach out to someone who brings out the best in you. Look for innovative ways to make the most of what you have.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Say no to changes that don't suit your needs, and do your own thing. Build a solid foundation for what you have planned. Invest in your surroundings. Now's the time to go for broke.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't share secrets. Put your energy where it will do some good. A change of heart will help clear up uncertainty and encourage you to do what's best for you. Clear up financial problems.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put your energy to good use, and it will help you control your emotions. Refuse to let others get to you. Go about your business, and let your accomplishments speak for you.