Put your thinking cap on, and you'll discover what you want to do next. Do your research, ask questions and be open to suggestions. You can follow your heart and do something you love if you take the most comfortable path. A lifestyle change will lead to new connections and disposable cash. An investment will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Make changes at home that add to your comfort or that help you make a move. Don't run and hide when opportunity knocks; turn your dream into a reality. You're luckier than you know.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Changing your mind is an option; refuse to let someone make decisions for you. Reach out to a friend or relative for information that will help you get a better view of what's possible.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Pay attention to how you look and feel. Strive to project a welcoming energy. How you approach life and your responsibilities will have an impact. Make commitments and get moving.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Take charge and be fair to those following your lead. Be a good listener; you'll discover information that helps you drum up support. Learn from experience.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen to others, but don't believe everything you hear. Look for opportunities to advance your career. Mix business with pleasure and get to know those who can help you better.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Fix your space to suit your needs. Don't rely on others to do the work for you. Put your skills to the test and you'll be happy with the results you get. A lifestyle change will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pay attention to how you present yourself to the world. You'll be under close scrutiny, making it vital that you are prepared, precise and straightforward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take nothing for granted. If you want something done your way, do it yourself. Pay attention to what's happening around you. Don't put your health, finances or position at risk.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Refuse to let anyone limit your achievements. Create opportunities and play to win. A past connection will make a welcome return. If you want things to work out, be prepared to compromise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Figure out what you want and make your wish come true. Refuse to let an outsider talk you into something you don't need. Trying to buy love or favors will end in disappointment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Push forward with enthusiasm. Finding a way to use your skills diversely will help increase your earning potential. A personal change will boost your confidence.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take control, focus on what's important to you and work to solve problems. Protect yourself from anyone who isn't trustworthy or concerned about your well-being.