You have options. Look around you and decide what's doable, then head in that direction. Take an unusual path or set up your lifestyle to suit your needs, regardless of how others choose to live. Let excitement drive you, and your skills, intelligence and desire for adventure take you to destinations that open your mind to new possibilities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't get into a scuffle over trivial matters. Know when to give in and let someone else take the wheel. Weigh the pros and cons, and look at the long-term effects of the decisions you make.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Reach out and offer help where it's needed. There is power in being present and in acting on behalf of those who can't fend for themselves. Look for a worthy cause you can support.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Use your intelligence to make a point. How you handle others and approach controversial subjects will be key. Hone your negotiating skills and be honest and innovative.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Complete your to-do list, lower your stress level and move on to an activity that puts a smile on your face. Knowing when to work and when to relax will help you maintain balance and good health.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more faith in yourself and your ability to finish things on time. Step up and put your skills to the test while outmaneuvering anyone who gets in your way. Nurture relationships.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You will set a new standard and receive praise if you surprise everyone with your ability, technique and insight. Don't question or second-guess what you want to do or say.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Taking an active role will positively impact how things turn out. Don't trust anyone else to speak or act on your behalf. Avoid conflict and concentrate on finishing what you start.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Choose a path that gives you free rein to use your skills, knowledge and connections. Put a plan in place and team up with people you know you can count on.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You will enjoy mixing and mingling, but you must beware of people who try to persuade you to donate time or money. Ask questions, and don't hesitate to say no if something doesn't feel right.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Not everyone will like the changes you want to make. Approach opposition with candor and charm, and you'll gain insight into how you can get others to see and do things your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Be ready to act. View situations, consider how to make improvements and implement changes that feel comfortable. It's up to you to force issues if it will help you get things moving.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Clear a space at home that will allow you the peace and quiet required to accomplish your objective. A chance to make extra cash or stretch your budget to fit your needs looks promising.