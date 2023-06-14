Pay attention to what's going on around you. It will be easy to misinterpret the information you receive. The more aware you are, the easier it will be to bring about positive changes for you and for everyone your decisions will affect. Face challenges with optimism and an open mind. Accept and adjust.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- A lifestyle change will help you deal with situations holding you back. Love is heading your way, and acting on your feelings will lead to progress. Make the right decisions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- When asked for help, offer suggestions. Don't take on a burden that doesn't belong to you. Look for alternative ways to use your skills, and you'll discover a unique way to help lower debt.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Redirect your energy to avoid a falling-out with someone of consequence. Take a closer look at yourself and concentrate on being your best rather than trying to change others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Adapt and keep moving forward. Refuse to get into a standoff with a challenger. Consider what makes you happy and strive to reach the goals you set for yourself. A change of plans will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Handle important matters with finesse. Make changes at home that lower your overhead. An educational pursuit will give you something to think about, but don't buy into someone else's dream.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Channel your energy into something creative. Use your imagination and discipline to adjust to demands. Embrace challenges with optimism and use your skills to discover what makes you feel passionate.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Go the distance and see what you discover. You'll gravitate toward people from different walks of life. Pay attention to physical fitness, diet and overall health and well-being.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You've got wiggle room regarding your assets and liabilities. Make a positive adjustment to your living arrangements. Don't trust a colleague who fishes for damaging information.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Think before you act. You'll be left out if you try to challenge or change others. Communication will be the key to getting along and coming to terms with what's possible. Love is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Invest in your skills, experience and ideas. Don't let anyone stifle your dreams. A positive attitude will help you see what others can contribute and what you'll have to do in return.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Challenging yourself physically will ease stress and help you sidestep an argument with someone who doesn't see things your way. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Simplify your life instead of overextending yourself emotionally or financially. Discipline will help you reach your goal in a timely fashion. Don't hesitate to ask for help.