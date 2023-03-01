Stick to what you know and do well this year, and you won't be disappointed. Rid yourself of whatever lacks meaning or purpose to make free time for things that matter. Anger is a waste of time and energy. Focus on effecting positive change, simplifying your life and achieving the peace and comfort you deserve.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't make a fuss. Stick close to home and do things that soothe your soul and give you food for thought. A positive change will set you on a path that motivates you to seek peace of mind.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Containing your thoughts and feelings will be difficult. Actions speak louder than words but can also lead to conflicts with those who disagree with you. Put your emotions aside.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's time to reevaluate your relationships. Align yourself with people who share your likes and dislikes, and work to promote positive change in your community.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Intelligence and dedication will lead to victory if you don't let an outsider meddle with your plans. A trendy new look will lift your spirits and attract input from someone who can help you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Keep tabs on your emotional reactions. It will be easy to misinterpret someone's words or gestures. Look for answers and discuss possibilities. A reunion will clear up uncertainty.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Go directly to an expert before you make a decision that can affect your health, finances or emotional well-being. Step up and do what you do best, and you'll gain support. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Jumping back and forth between what you want and what you are responsible for will not work. Pick a lane and stay in it. Don't shy away from change when you should embrace it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Show enthusiasm, participate and make a difference. Join forces with someone you love and respect, and together you will find a path that brings you joy and satisfaction. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Examine every aspect of your next move. Satisfaction won't be easy to achieve if you are sloppy or emotional. You may not relish change, but you should look at it with an open mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Misinformation will have lasting repercussions. Don't trust anyone to give you sound advice. Honesty and integrity will save you from embarrassment and loss. Concentrate on what matters to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Jump at a chance to change direction. Add to your skills and qualifications, but don't waste time doing something for the wrong reason. Don't be afraid to try something new!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Impulsive spending will rob you of peace of mind. By paying attention to your living expenses, you'll find a way to cut costs. Avoid indulgent or excessive people.