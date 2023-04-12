Incorporate practicality into your daily routine to avoid costly mistakes. Opportunities will be plentiful this year, but making decisions will be more complicated. Don't feel obligated to act quickly. Time is on your side, and you'll gain the insight you need to harness success. Slow down, gather facts and head in the direction that makes sense to you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Take a moment to dismiss emotional angst. You are better off channeling your energy into something constructive if you intend to avoid disagreements with someone who matters to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A curious mind will be an asset today. An innovative idea will encourage you to take on an important cause. Bide your time, ask for help and protect yourself from burnout.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Observe what's going on around you and how others respond to you. How you handle financial matters will change the game moving forward. Proceed with caution.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Speed things up regarding partnerships. The sooner you make a connection, the more you'll accomplish. Share your thoughts and opinions, and change will follow. Hard work will pay off.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Shift your focus to what's possible and dismiss the rest. Distance yourself from users and those who disregard your right to be yourself. Be ruthlessly practical.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A change is favored. A change will mark the beginning of something new and exciting. Decreasing your overhead expenses will ease stress. Be prepared to make the first move.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Pamper yourself. Taking a day trip or an educational course or spending time with a loved one will prove beneficial. Put your energy where it counts and take responsibility for your happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let your intuition guide you when dealing with others. Asking questions will help you make an important decision. Don't be afraid to trust your gut if all else is in doubt.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Concentrate on finances, contracts and your health. Socializing is favored, but don't overspend. Look for exhilarating pastimes. Don't let anyone stifle your dreams.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A steady pace forward is your best bet. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your progress. Don't be tempted by someone encouraging you to take on too much or behave indulgently.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Push yourself, and progress will be yours. Clear a space at home that motivates you to add to your skills and knowledge. Don't let others throw you off guard. Pamper yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You can set up meetings and move forward with your plans. Distance yourself from anyone who may not have your interests at heart. Protect yourself from injury or illness.