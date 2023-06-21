Grab the spotlight and share information. How you communicate will determine how well your year unfolds. A playful, enthusiastic approach to life, love and achieving your goals will encourage success. Channel your energy into home improvements, family and personal growth, and avoid impulsive actions to ensure you reach your goals without incident. Make physical fitness and health priorities.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Check your options and see who will help you. Your uniqueness and discipline will attract people who can get things done without your supervision. Set yourself up for success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A last-minute change will unnerve you. Respond by doing something totally unexpected. Remove yourself from any situation that makes you feel uncomfortable. Trust and have faith in yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A new location or activity will lead to possibilities. Get involved in something that offers stability. Don't trust anyone to answer for you or to do things to your specifications.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Offer what's feasible, nothing more. Balance, equality and integrity will be necessary. Don't let emotional situations or relationships stop you from moving forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Concentrate on what matters, and don't let anyone sidetrack you. A sensitive situation will leave you with questions. Discipline and tenacity will ensure that you come out on top.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Share only with trusted allies. Someone will give you a hard time if you show weakness. Don't be shy; say what's on your mind and avoid joint ventures and shared expenses.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- It's up to you to bring about change. Consider what isn't working for you anymore and do what's necessary to get back on track. A shift in your living arrangements will give you pause.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Observe what's happening around you. When your head is clear, pursue answers. Take a path that makes you feel happy and comfortable. Don't get slowed down by petty details.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't take on more than you can handle, or your reputation will be at stake, along with your income. Stay on top of personal matters that can disrupt your domestic scene. Trust your judgment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Kick back with friends, have fun and try something new and exciting. Good communication will lead to new beginnings and better relationships. Relax and enjoy life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Put a hold on any endeavor that mystifies you, especially when love or money is at stake. Don't mix business with pleasure or voice your concerns to someone who doesn't have your beliefs.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Prepare to fight for what you want. Make your position clear and your actions speak for you. Don't limit what you can achieve because someone makes a last-minute change.