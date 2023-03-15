Separating personal and professional situations will make it easier to bring about positive change. Organize your time to safeguard against weakness or criticism. Prepare to change what isn't working for you and replace it with a plan encouraging success. Don't give up on love.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Uncertainty will surface if you let your emotions take control. Offer practical solutions to reverse negativity when dealing with peers or loved ones. Stick to the facts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more emphasis on how you look and feel. Embrace trends and pursue knowledge and experience to help you stay ahead of any competitor. Romance should be a priority.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Push your plans forward and gather knowledge, experience and skills to ensure you can go the distance. Decide who to trust, and work to get things done. Maintain focus and don't waste your energy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't believe everything you hear. Someone will color the facts to suit their needs. Do your research and drum up opportunities rather than wait for someone else to step in and take charge.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pay attention to how you present yourself. Set the trends instead of following someone else. Let your creative imagination lead the way. If you believe in yourself, so will everyone else.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Update your look and set the stage for what you want to do next. Be open to suggestions, educational pursuits and new beginnings. Take an active role in helping others or expanding your horizons.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take guesswork out of the equation when dealing with domestic issues and relationships. Be direct, ask questions and look for common ground to benefit everyone in your household.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Work from home and you'll get more done. Don't let trivial matters get to you or escalate into massive problems. Keeping the peace is in your best interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Your intense nature will help you bring about change. Go over the costs involved, and you'll find a way to make your plans affordable. Change how you handle partnerships and shared expenses.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) - Observation will help you gain leverage over someone trying to talk you into something questionable. Understanding your options will help you figure out a better solution.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pay attention and show compassion, but don't let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Make changes at home that are conducive to living life your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take a moment to refresh your memory and remember what's important. Don't feel obligated to make a move based on others' decisions. Sit tight till something better comes along.