Pick up the pace and shoot for the stars. Set meaningful goals and adjust your schedule to suit your demands. Keep things simple and stick to your plans. Take a step back from people who drag you down or tempt you to waste time. Learn through observation and experience, and avoid mistakes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- An energetic approach will bring attention and valuable input from experts. Speak from the heart, and follow through with action. Stick to a budget you can afford.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your consistency will make a difference today. Get your facts straight before you pass along information, and find out what things cost before you make a commitment. Put a budget in place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep things in perspective. You'll feel the need to overdo it or embellish information. Listen to reason when dealing with health or personal issues. Make the nurturing of partnerships a priority.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Determine what you must do to reach your goal. Emphasize educational pursuits, practice and conversations with people who can help you further your objective.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Focus on situations that require your attention. The more familiar you are with what it will cost to reach your goal, the easier it will be to negotiate. Seek out help if you need it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A reflective approach will help you take care of business. Refuse to let your emotions get out of control. A simple solution is favored. Calm precision will be necessary.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put your finances in order before you take on additional expenses. Don't be fooled by someone who tends to embellish situations. Pay attention to how others treat you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Change begins with you. Entertain the possibilities and connect with people who can offer expert advice to eliminate any uncertainty you have regarding your next move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Follow through with your plans. Refuse to let others stand between you and happiness. Fight for what you want. A lifestyle change will enhance your life. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Don't let fear limit what you can achieve. Trust and believe in yourself, and manage your time and money to fit your long-term plans. Think about making some financial changes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Direct your energy wisely. Don't take on so much that you can't focus on what's meaningful. Call on those with a good track record for help. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Be passionate, say what's on your mind and finish things on time. Don't let others slow you down. Change whatever you aren't satisfied with, and you'll eliminate frustration.