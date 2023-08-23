Slow down, think matters through and build a solid foundation this year. Refuse to let emotions step in and take charge when dealing with sensitive issues that can affect your personal or professional life. Make every word and action count. Plan everything out and get moving.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Don't share secrets or offer unnecessary information. You must decide what's in your best interest. Trips and educational pursuits will stress your budget.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- The connections you make through networking will provide helpful suggestions for the future. The gestures you make will determine what kind of support you receive.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A partnership looks better than anticipated. Do your due diligence, and you'll clear your mind of any anxiety. Your dedication will not go unnoticed. An invitation or offer looks promising.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider how you present yourself to the world, and think about sporting a trendy new look. Fitting in will help you get the support you require to get things done on time.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Take advantage of whatever comes your way; your efficiency will lead to victory. Your instincts are on target, and your ability to manipulate situations to suit your needs is extraordinary.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do or say. Don't venture down a path to avoid friction. It's up to you to make decisions that help you instead of helping someone else.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A detailed plan will help you get what you want. Stay focused on the end game and remain intent on strategically putting everything in place. Don't let temptation bring you down.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Be careful whom you trust with personal information. Adopt a healthy lifestyle and a minimalist attitude to avoid overindulgence. Honesty will be necessary in tricky situations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Think and act, and you'll make headway. Mix business with pleasure to make valuable connections. Refuse to give in to temptation. Someone may be searching for an opportunity to make you look bad.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Get the facts; don't act on hearsay. Your reputation will be at risk if you are too quick to judge. Evaluate your lifestyle and adjust anything slowing you down or causing you grief.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Honor your promises. The help you give others will assure that you'll receive the same kind of treatment in return. An offer will tempt you, but don't take on more than you can handle.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Keep tabs on what's happening around you. Don't overplay a situation or act hastily. Time is on your side, and patience will pay off. Work on self-improvement instead of trying to convince others to change.