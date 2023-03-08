Consider your options, evaluate the cost and time involved, and adopt change with open arms. There is no place for anger if you want to get things done. Sort through your differences with others and find a compromise that will ensure you move forward. Recognize embellishment, overindulgence and emotional blackmail, and deal with it. Micromanagement is the fastest route to victory.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Listen to reason and distance yourself from lofty suggestions that involve risks. You can avoid instability due to false information or poor decisions if you are true to yourself.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- You'll have plenty to do, so don't waste time. The busier you are, the easier it will be to avoid turmoil and interference. Don't share personal information or believe everything you hear.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Patience will pay off and everything will fall into place. Take what comes your way and give it a unique spin; praise will follow. Make healthiness your goal.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Expect someone to lead you astray or get in your way. Focus on your goal, and be sure to finish what you start. Consider how you present yourself to others and update your image.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Confusion will occur if someone sends mixed messages. A change may be necessary, but you will need to prepare for it. Be resourceful, talk to experts and pay attention to detail.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't give in to demands; do what makes the most sense to you. How you present yourself and your intentions will determine how others respond. Let your charm lead the way. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Handle responsibilities before moving on to the things you consider unessential. Your ability to take care of matters efficiently and without anger will encourage cooperation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- If there is something you don't like, fix it. You can't resolve matters if you don't let others know how you feel and what you want. Showing interest in what others like will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Making comparisons will hold you back. Shoot for the stars, be open to doing things differently and bring about positive change. Ignore what others do or say and follow your instincts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Be realistic, look at the facts and don't count on anyone but yourself to fix what is going wrong. A social event will help establish your popularity and boost your confidence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't fight an impossible battle. Concentrate on what's important to you, and you'll make progress. A change to your living arrangements will resolve a pending problem.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Use emotional tactics to your advantage. If someone plays tough, suggest alternatives to control the outcome. Make personal gain and romance your goals.